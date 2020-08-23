Dillian Whyte eager for rematch with Alexander Povetkin after stunning KO loss

Dillian Whyte felt he was “bossing” Alexander Povetkin prior to his devastating knockout loss as the WBC title hopeful requested a rematch.

Whyte’s hopes of landing a mandatory shot at the WBC championship were halted following his stunning defeat to Povetkin in Saturday’s Matchroom Fight Camp heavyweight bout.

After dominating the opening four rounds and downing Povetkin twice in the fourth, Whyte was sensationally knocked out with a massive uppercut in the fifth.

With his plans for a mandatory fight against the champion on hold, Whyte (27-2) told promoter Eddie Hearn via Matchroom Boxing’s Instagram: “Can we get the rematch in December?

“Okay cool. I’m good, I’m good, it’s one of them things where he just landed. I was bossing it.

“It is what it is. Rematch, it’s all good. That’s what heavyweight boxing is about.”

A stunned Hearn said Whyte will exercise his rematch clause with Povetkin, adding: “I can’t quite believe it. When the punch landed, I felt like I was in some dream.

“The fight was over, virtually, Povetkin hadn’t started well, I thought Dillian Whyte was measuring up. He had a great finish to the round when he knocked Povetkin down.

“I felt that it was over, but this is the drama of the sport, this is the drama of heavyweight boxing. One punch can change everything.

“I’m pretty much lost for words, if I’m honest with you. We have a rematch clause. The first thing Dillian said was, ‘Get me that rematch, get me that rematch.

“Povetkin is mandatory now, but the only person who would get called to negotiate fighting the winner of Fury-Wilder was Dillian Whyte.

“We’ll exercise that rematch clause. We’ll look to make that before the end of the year and it’s a huge fight.”

It was a memorable evening for former WBA heavyweight champion Povetkin (36-2-1), who said: “I didn’t feel I would finish the fight like this. I went down twice but it was OK, not too much damage.

“I was watching his fights and I was thinking he was missing uppercuts from left and the right, so I was training for it. It’s probably one of my best ever punches.”