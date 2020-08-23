Denver looks to DE Dre’Mont Jones to play a bigger role in run stuffing

Broncos coach Vic Fangio was blunt when asked how defensive end Dre’Mont Jones can play a bigger role in his second pro season.

“Just the ability to play the run in there against the running teams that we’ll see, and especially the one we open up with in Tennessee, which runs the ball extremely well and (is) strong and powerful,” Fangio said. “He’s got to be able to show that he can hang in there with it.”

The Titans ranked third in rushing yards per game last year (138.9) and Derrick Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards. After that, the Broncos face only one other team (Buffalo in Week 15) that finished among the top 12 in rushing. The Bills were eighth (128.4).

But Fangio’s point is accurate: For Jones to take the next step, he must be more consistent against the run.

To that end, Jones said in a phone interview this week he added 4-5 pounds (he’s listed at 281).

“That’s gotten me a lot stronger this year,” he said.

Without any preseason games, Jones has a small number of training camp practices to show Fangio he merits a regular spot in the rotation behind starting ends Jurrell Casey and Shelby Harris.

“You have to do it in practice,” Jones said. “The best way to do it is going against teammates and treating it like a game.”

A third-round pick from Ohio State, Jones played in a 4-3 scheme for the Buckeyes and had to learn a 3-4 front with the Broncos. It wasn’t easy.

“I wasn’t really comfortable with the system last year,” he said. “This year, I understand it and being around guys who know it has made me more comfortable.”

Jones hopes the second half of 2019 in particular and the Week 16 win over Detroit (five tackles, including 2 1/2 sacks) represents the foundation for a breakout 2020.

“Most definitely,” he said. “I wanted to finish strong because it does lead into the next camp and the next season. The fact I finished off the way I did felt good.”

Kyle Newman and Ryan O'Halloran

