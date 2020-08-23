Covid-19 in prisons: 89% of those infected have recovered, says department of correctional services

The Covid-19 recovery rate in South African prisons is now 88.8%.

The department has registered a total of 6,448 cases, of which 4,116 among officials and the remaining 2,332 among inmates.

There are currently 363 active cases among officials and 256 among inmates. The death toll is 103, of which 60 were civil servants and 43 were inmates.

The highest number of cases was recorded in the Eastern Cape, with 830 cases among officials and 1,167 among inmates. The Western Cape has had 751 cases among officials and 562 among inmates, followed by Gauteng, where there have been 901 among officials and 315 among inmates.

As of August 22, South Africa had registered 607,045 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A total of 504,127 recoveries have been recorded throughout the country, which translates into a recovery rate of 83%. The death toll is 12,987.

The country entered Level 2 of the lockdown on Tuesday, as the daily number of confirmed Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations had been declining.

