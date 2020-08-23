Coronavirus: What’s happening around the world on Aug. 23

The latest:

South Korea has added 397 new coronavirus cases, counting its 10th straight day of triple-digit increases as the speed of viral spread nears the levels the country saw during the worst of its outbreak in the spring.

The resurgence, which began in the densely populated capital area before spreading to practically every major city and provincial town over the past week, is a major setback for the country that had been eager to tout its hard-won gains against the virus.

After avoiding stringent physical-distancing measures because of concerns over a fragile economy, officials have now banned large gatherings, closed nightspots, beaches and churches and removed fans from professional sports in a desperate effort to stem transmissions.

Sunday’s daily jump in infections marked the third-consecutive day of over 300 and the highest since the 483 cases reported on March 7, when the country was dealing with a spike of transmissions in its southeastern region.

A notice is displayed at the entrance of a temporarily closed store at a shopping district in Seoul on Sunday. (Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press)

The Korea Centers for Disease Control linked 297 of the new cases to the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million residents, where health workers have struggled to track infections tied to various sources, including churches, schools, restaurants and workplaces.

Cases were also reported in other major cities, such as Busan. Gwangju, Daejeon and Daegu, the epicentre of the country’s previous major outbreak in late February and March.

South Korea has seen more than 17,000 cases and more than 300 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

What’s happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had 124,896 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 111,112 of those as recovered or resolved. A News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting stood at 9,110.

Manitoba announced 72 new cases on Sunday, shooting past the province’s previous record of 42 new cases set Saturday, the province said in a news bulletin.

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen says today's figure of 72 new COVID-19 cases is reflective of increased testing on Hutterite colonies in the province. There are multiple colonies in the province that have COVID-19 clusters right now.

The announcement came as two Manitoba First Nations political advocacy groups called on public health officials to bring back a travel restriction to the north that ended on June 26.

That demand came after Fox Lake Cree Nation’s Bird reserve went into lockdown after the community said it learned a traveller in the nearby town of Gillam later tested positive for COVID-19.

Twelve people with COVID-19 in Manitoba have died, including four in recent days.

Here’s what’s happening around the world

According to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 23.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 805,000 deaths. Here’s a look at what else is going on around the world.

In the Americas, the U.S. state of Florida broke the 600,000 mark for confirmed cases on Sunday but reported one of its lowest daily totals in two months — 2,974 new infections — continuing a downward trend that began five weeks ago. The daily total peaked July 15 when more than 15,000 cases were reported, but it has been declining since.

In Peru, 13 people died in a stampede at a disco after a police raid to enforce the country’s lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday. The stampede happened at the Thomas disco in Lima, where about 120 people had gathered for a party on Saturday night, the Interior Ministry said.

A police investigator works Sunday at the site where at least 13 people suffocated in a crush during a raid on a nightclub in Lima, Peru, where a party was being held despite a ban on such gatherings due to COVID-19. (Luka Gonzales/AFP via Getty Images)

In Asia, Pakistani authorities on Sunday reported only four new fatalities in the past hours, the fewest deaths since March. The announcement raises hopes that Pakistan is on the right path to fully containing the novel coronavirus despite having a fragile health system.

The number of infections in India crossed the three million mark with 69,239 new cases reported on Sunday, even as the country opened up various sectors from lockdown.

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test on a resident of a housing society in Kolkata, India, on Sunday. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images)

In Europe, Yulia Tymoshenko, the former Ukrainian prime minister and a key figure in the 2004 Orange Revolution protests, has contracted COVID-19. Her spokesperson said in a Sunday post on Facebook that Tymoshenko is in serious condition with a fever of 39 C but did not specify if she has been hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the day-to-day number of new cases in Italy climbed for a seventh straight day, when 1,210 confirmed infections were registered on Sunday, the highest daily increase since May 12. With airports testing many arriving travellers, two regions with busy airports — Lombardy, which includes Milan, and Lazio, which includes Rome — led the day’s new caseload numbers, according to Health Ministry figures.

Vacationers returning from Sardinia by ferry undergo a compulsory drive-thru COVID-19 swab test at the port of Civitavecchia, Italy, on Sunday. (Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images)

Africa has more than 1.1 million cases and more than 27,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization’s Africa Region.

South Africa accounts for more than half the cases on the continent, with more than 600,000 infections.