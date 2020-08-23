Coronavirus Australia live updates August : Victoria announces 116 new cases, 15 deaths today; Second TV show shutdown by virus; Queensland venues named amid detention cluster

President Donald Trump has announced the emergency authorisation of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients, in a move he called “a breakthrough,” one of his top health officials called “promising,” and other health experts said needs more study before it’s celebrated.

Phlebotomist, Jenee Wilson carries COVID-19 convalescent plasma from a donor at Bloodworks Northwest on April 17, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

The announcement comes after days of White House officials suggesting there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Mr Trump’s re-election chances.