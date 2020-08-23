Content moderation is even harder in African countries, due to colonial legacies, authoritarian governments, and colonial laws that violate online free speech (Tomiwa Ilori/Slate)

Tomiwa Ilori / Slate:

Content moderation is even harder in African countries, due to colonial legacies, authoritarian governments, and colonial laws that violate online free speech  —  This article was developed as part of a series of papers by the Wikimedia-Yale Law School Initiative on Intermediaries and Information …

