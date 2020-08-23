Colin Farrell Looks Unrecognizable As The Penguin In The Trailer For The Batman

Just give Colin the Oscar now. Everyone else can go home.

OK, so you know how everyone’s been hype — yes, even you, haters — for Robert Pattinson’s take on The Batman.


Literally me after watching:


First off, Rob is delivering his tried-and-true emo acting, but here it works because in this version Batman is apparently a detective/vigilante, who had to deal with some rough shit growing up. (You all should know the storyline by now.)

And I must say, he looks really great in the bat suit.


It’s the big, broad shoulders for me.


Also, if this shot isn’t a 2020 mood, IDK what is.

We also got our first look at Zoë Kravitz kicking ass as Catwoman.


I can already sense the sexual tension between Batman and Catwoman, and I am HERE for it.


But the real transformation that had everyone — including myself — shook, was Colin Farrell’s portrayal as The Penguin.

As a reminder, this is what Colin Farrell looks like IRL:


And, apparently, this is Colin Farrell as The Penguin in The Batman:


Colin’s IMDb page confirms he stars as The Penguin in the upcoming film.

I mean, srsly. He’s unrecognizable in this role.


Just give him the Oscar already. Everyone else can go home now.

A lot of people thought Colin resembled fellow iconic actor Richard Kind, famous for his roles in Mad About You, Spin City, and Curb Your Enthusiasm:

Really thought this was Richard Kind in the BATMAN trailer but it’s Colin Farrell in Penguin makeup

Others called it “one of the best transformation makeups” they’ve ever seen:

Wait is Twitter messing with me or is this really Colin Farrell as Penguin in the Batman trailer? If so this is one of the best transformation makeups I've ever seen?

People just could not believe it was him, and honestly, same:

This person “had no idea” it was Colin:

This person felt “time and money was wasted” making Colin “unsexy” and demanded a “sexy Penguin”:

How much time and money was wasted on making Colin Farrell un-sexy? Absolute waste. The people demand a sexy Penguin!

Others said it’s the reason they’re now on board to watch The Batman:

Seeing this photo of Colin Farrell as the Penguin has put me fully in the “on board” camp for The Batman. Apologies in advance.

Either way, let’s just hope we get behind-the-scenes footage of his transformation process because it’s truly epic!

According to the trailer, The Batman is due out in theaters…sometime next year?

In the meantime, what do you think of Colin’s transformation as The Penguin? Tell me in the comments!

