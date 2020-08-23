Coinbase CEO Says Apple Still Hostile Toward Crypto By Cointelegraph

Coinbase CEO Says Apple Still Hostile Toward Crypto
Coinbase and Apple (NASDAQ:) are still not getting along months after Coinbase warned customers it might remove an application from the Apple Store.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted on August 22 that Apple continues to block some functionalities for cryptocurrencies, including being able to earn money and unrestricted decentralized applications (dApp) browsers. He said:
