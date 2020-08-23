Christchurch Massacre Sentencing: What to Expect

SYDNEY, Australia — Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and wounded 40 more at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last year, an act of hate and terrorism unlike anything the remote island country had ever seen.

He will be sentenced this week in a courtroom filled with people whose lives he sought to destroy.

Mr. Tarrant, 29, pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and terrorism in March. He is expected to be sentenced to life in prison, possibly without eligibility for parole.

But the case’s final phase — which will begin on Monday and is scheduled to last at least four days — presents complex legal and logistical challenges, and, for his victims, the emotional turmoil of confronting their assailant.