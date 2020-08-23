Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro Again

Last month, in very 2020 fashion, Chrissy Teigen made headlines after noticing that Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was looking at pics of her topless:

The side-by-side receipts confirmed it.

Chrissy went viral after hilariously calling out Jeanine, saying, “Jeanine, why are my boobs up on your phone?”

Well, fast forward a month later — Jeanine gave this monologue bashing Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jeanine: Unlike you Joe, Donald Trump made his own money and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he hasn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family


Fox News

In the video, Jeanine says, “Unlike you, Joe, Donald Trump made his own money, and he hasn’t asked the government for it and he doesn’t cut deals while he’s in the government for his son and his family.”


Fox News

Keep in mind, Donald Trump himself reportedly received more than $60.7 million via a loan from his father.

Chrissy must’ve seen the clip and hilariously responded to it, saying “Jeanine, I’ll send you your own special sexy pics of me if you stop this.”

Jeanine I’ll send you your very own special sexy pics of me if u stop this https://t.co/obUCMOZP5N

LMFAO. People loved Chrissy’s trolling — even a month after the incident.

I really love Chrissy Teigen she never fails to make me 😂 #Neverchange https://t.co/DI150Whg3X

Jeanine hasn’t responded or put in a request to Chrissy, but we’ll update you if she does.

