Salman Khan drove photographers wild last night when he arrived for Arpita Khan’s Ganpati celebrations at Sohail Khan’s residence. The superstar arrived with Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan, Helen, Seema Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Georgia Andriani and those closest to the family were already present for the celebration.