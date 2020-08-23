Carlton issues apology for ‘unacceptable’ touching of Amazon cameraman during team song, Michael Gibbons

Just weeks after the Richmond groping controversy, the AFL is again embroiled in a changeroom controversy, with Carlton this time in the firing line.

The Blues have issued an apology after small forward Michael Gibbons was found to have touched the bottom of an Amazon cameraman following the Blues’ win over Gold Coast on Friday night.

Carlton is one of the teams being followed as a part of Amazon’s AFL documentary series.

Gibbons’ inappropriate act occurred while he and his teammates sang the team song, with Carlton posting the video on a since-deleted Instagram story.

The footage showed Gibbons reaching into the middle of the circle towards the cameraman several times.

Michael Gibbons is seen reaching into the middle of the circle during Carlton’s team song on Friday night (Getty)

According to The Age, Carlton coach David Teague addressed the team about the incident shortly after the team song, with head of football Brad Lloyd condemning the act.

“We were aware of the unacceptable actions that occurred during the team song on Friday night,” Lloyd told The Age.

“The behaviour was addressed in the team meeting immediately after the game by senior coach David Teague, with the playing group affirming that such behaviour was clearly not to be tolerated.

“The club acknowledges its position as role models in the community and apologises for any offence caused.”

The Gibbons incident comes just weeks after the AFL released a statement condemning inappropriate touching in changerooms after Richmond pair Nick Vlaustin and Jayden Short were found to have groped teammate Mabior Chol.

Carlton coach David Teague is understood to have addressed the incident immediately after the team song (AAP)

“We condemn the behaviour and need to learn from what happened and ensure that everyone across the AFL understands that we must have working environments that are free from any form of inappropriate conduct or sexual harassment,” AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said in a statement.

“Where we fall below the standards expected of us, we need to acknowledge that and take the appropriate steps to learn and improve.

“The AFL and our clubs have made a strong commitment to gender equality and respect and responsibility and as part of this ongoing cultural change in our industry we need to ensure inappropriate conduct is not acceptable, whether it is the office or the changeroom. This is an ongoing journey and we are committed to change.

“What we saw in recent times with players from a number of clubs touching each other inappropriately is clearly not the standard of high performance in the workplace that we could – or should – accept.”