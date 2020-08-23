Capitals fire HC Todd Reirden after first-round playoff exit

After just two seasons with the Washington Capitals, it appears Todd Reirden is out as head coach of the club.
The Capitals announced Sunday that they’ve relieved Reirden of his coaching duties, with senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan saying they have “higher expectations” for the team.
Washington exited the NHL’s Toronto bubble after falling to the New York Islanders in five games. The Capitals were among the Eastern Conference’s top four teams heading into the playoffs, earning themselves a spot in round-robin play versus qualifying action.
In June 2018, the Capitals named Reirden their head coach after Barry Trotz, who currently is head coach of the Islanders, left the organization due to a contract dispute.
Through two seasons, Reirden coached the Capitals to an 89-46-16 record, achieving first place in the Metropolitan Division for two straight seasons.
Not only did the Capitals fail to make the second round of the playoffs this season, they also didn’t make it last season, losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.
The Capitals won their first Stanley Cup title in 2018 with Trotz as head coach.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90