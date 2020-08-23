Canada’s Conservatives Picking a Leader to Rival Scandal-Scarred Trudeau

When the four contenders to lead Canada’s Conservative Party gathered virtually in June for an English-language debate, one subject dominated their conversation: the many ways they felt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had failed Canada.

On Sunday evening, the Conservative Party will announce its new leader, who will become the closest political rival to Mr. Trudeau, a Liberal, at a when he is once again ensnared in an ethics investigation.

Several prominent Conservative Party members have argued that, no matter who wins the leadership race, the party’s top priority should be offering an alternative vision for Canada’s future rather than focusing on the weaknesses of Mr. Trudeau and his government or the bitter disagreements in their own party.

Since 2015, when Mr. Trudeau unexpectedly defeated Stephen Harper, the Conservative prime minister, the party has struggled to respond effectively to Mr. Trudeau’s personal popularity. But a new Conservative Party leader could successfully challenge Mr. Trudeau’s platform, particularly as the prime minister continues to struggle with scandals, analysts say.