British air hostess released from Dubai jail after two months behind bars

A British air hostess has been released from a Dubai jail after two months behind bars.

We told how Derrin Crawford was arrested on June 21.

Police found the 23-year-old with a man she met that night with two cannabis joints.

Derrin, from Liverpool, was assured that she would not be thrown in jail if she passed a drugs test.







Despite the test coming back negative, the air hostess was still put in prison.

Her desperate family said the Emirates worker was living on a diet of bread, water and jam.

She was locked up in the Al-Barsha jail, leaving her loved ones sick with worry.

MP Kim Johnson has revealed that Derrin has now been released, the Liverpool Echo reports.

In an update on Sunday, August 23, the MP for Riverside said she had spoken to Derrin’s family following her release.

Ms Johnson said: “Delighted to hear from the family that Derrin Crawford has been released from Dubai detention.

“Thanks to all who supported Derrin. Looking forward to seeing her back in Liverpool.”

A petition set up to secure Derrin’s release was signed by more than 19,000 people.

Last month, Derrin’s family said she needed “urgent medical assistance” after developing septic tonsillitis.

In a previous interview with the , the 23-year-old’s sister Danielle, 28, said Derrin, who lost her mother aged 11, had moved to Dubai in September 2018 after securing a dream job with Emirates.

Danielle said: “She is innocent. She was just in the wrong place at the wrong . The police have been trying to interrogate her but she doesn’t even know this guy.







“When she was arrested the police took her phone. She managed to call me a few days later when she was being transferred to jail. At first I couldn’t understand what she was saying because she was just crying and crying. She didn’t eat or sleep for days.

“She doesn’t drink or smoke and has a good job with Emirates so it is a shame she has got caught up in all this. She’s only 23 and is just so scared.”

Speaking to the ECHO, the Foreign Office said it was supporting Derrin and had been in touch with the Emirati authorities.

The creator of a petition set up for Derrin wrote: “Derrin has had a difficult life after losing her mum at age 11 and soon after her aunty who was her secondary caregiver.

“Moving to Dubai was a dream come true to her now it is a nightmare.

“This petition is to raise awareness and get to the attention of UK Government Officials in the Foreign Office; Dominic Raab (Foreign Secretary) and Simon McDonald (Head of Her Majesty’s Diplomatic Service).

“[They] have the authority to further push/speak with Government Officials in Dubai to release her or at least return her to her family in the UK. She is young, innocent and living a nightmare.”