Brandy Pitted Against Monica in Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

The two female singers who once collaborated on the hit duet ‘The Boy is Mine’ are expected to face off in the next installment of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s viral webcast series.

R&B stars Brandy and Monica will face off against one another on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘s next “Verzuz” battle.

The pair, who topped the charts for more than three months in 1998 with their smash “The Boy Is Mine”, will hit the virtual stage together for the latest instalment of the web series on 31 August (20).

“#History,” Brandy wrote on her account. “Thank you @monicadenise and @verzuztv for making this happen. Let’s celebrate!!!!”

“This will be historical,” Monica agreed with her own post about the upcoming event. “It’s an honor @brandy.”

Monica then encouraged fans to start chiming in with their requests, “What songs would you all like to see us bring to @verzuztv !! Celebrating these catalogs is for the culture with love! From Young Women to Adult Women we’ve been with y’all! Name the songs you love.”

Following in the footsteps of acts including Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, John Legend, DMX, Snoop Dogg, Kirk Franklin, and Alicia Keys, the pair will take it in turns to perform verses from their biggest hits to fans on Instagram Live.

While “Verzuz” was started in March (20) to keep fans entertained amid the Covid-19 lockdown, viewers will be expecting the friendly competition to heat up between the pair, amid longstanding rumours of intense rivalry and arguments between the artists over the years.

Brandy and Monica will go head-to-head at 8 p.m. ET on Instagram and Apple Music.