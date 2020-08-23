Binance Chain Runners Should Be Aware of Mainnet Hard Fork Upgrades By Cointelegraph

Binance Chain Runners Should Be Aware of Mainnet Hard Fork Upgrades
The Binance Chain mainnet, a blockchain software system developed by Binance and its community, is scheduled to do a hard fork upgrade around August 28 at 6:00 AM UTC.
According to the company’s post on August 23, the full node runners on the mainnet are expected to switch their software version to v0.8.0 by the hard fork date.
