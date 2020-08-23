BHP ramping down, evacuating Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of storms By

() – Bhp (L:) is ramping down operations at its Shenzi and Neptune oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of back-to-back storms moving into the region, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Evacuations that started on Saturday should be complete this afternoon, the spokeswoman said. Equinor (OL:) on Sunday also said it had finished evacuating its Titan oil-production platform and shut-in oil production at the facility.
Oil producers including BP (NYSE:), Chevron (NYSE:) and Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) had shut 13% of the region’s offshore oil production as of Saturday. The region accounts for 17% of total U.S. oil production and 5% of U.S. output.
