Best Portable Chargers for Samsung Galaxy S20 2020

Portable Chargers for Samsung Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 has quite the big battery, but with a 120Hz screen and 5G radios inside, you never know when your day will go into overtime and you’ll need to reach for a portable charger to keep your Galaxy S20 alive. (Or, y’know, you need a power bank on the way to work because you forgot to throw it on the charger last night the way I did). Never fear, power banks are here and they can charge our S20s three different ways this year.



Roughly the same size as the Galaxy S20, this 10,000mAh bank can recharge even the S20 Ultra twice before it runs dead. It supports Power Delivery, QuickCharge 3.0, and 10W Qi charging so you can charge however you want. $34 at Amazon This power bank supports 7.5W wireless charging so that you can top off accessories like your Galaxy Watch or Buds, and it supports 25W fast charging via USB-C for the S20 series, meaning you spend less time plugged in. $80 at Amazon

$80 at Best Buy This compact power bank is like an extra-fat Snickers that can recharge your S20 twice via USB-C Power Delivery or QuickCharge via USB-A. It’s available in black or white, and also comes with a C-to-C cable. $26 at Amazon This might be overkill for an S20, but if you want to charge a laptop or three phones at the same time, Zendure’s power bank has 45W charging for laptops and an 18W QuickCharge 3.0 port. $61 at Amazon Honestly, most times when we go out, we only need to recharge our phones once at the most, so this 5,000mAh bank is a perfect size. I also love the pastel colors available like pink and teal. From $19 at Amazon The S20 Ultra supports 45W charging under very, very specific conditions, and the PowerPie is one very few power banks that actually meets all of them. You can also use it to recharge tablets and USB-C laptops. $49 at Amazon Anker makes dependable chargers that can take a beating and keep running for years and years. This phone-sized model is a little more expensive than Aukey’s, but it looks a little better too with that patterned back. $30 at Amazon Metal and plastic power banks may seem slick, but covering them in a plush fabric is ten times better! There are still two wired charging ports in addition to the Qi pad, and you can get it in gray or that lovely heart red. $40 at Amazon Despite being half the size of the AUKEY and Samsung 10,000mAh batteries, this 18W power bank will charge your S20 via USB-C or USB-A. It’ll also fit in super tiny purses and pockets. $40 at Amazon

The best Galaxy S20 portable chargers let you charge your way

There’s a couple of ways you can charge your S20, but the most important things to look for will be Power Delivery (PD) and Qualcomm QuickCharge (QC). While Samsung supports Power Delivery, the S20 is capped at 15W with most PD chargers, and most QC ports aren’t rated much if any higher on a power bank, anyway — that comes into play more with wall chargers.

What does this mean? Charge with whatever standard and cable you have on hand; they’re both going to charge your S20 at a good speed, even if it might not be the 25W you’d get with the Samsung wall charger. The Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank is my favorite because that almost phone-sized form factor makes it easy to carry in your pocket next to your S20, and it’s got wireless charging on top of PD and QC. The Samsung Wireless Charger Portable Battery can wirelessly charge your S20 and your Qi-enabled wireless accessories, like those swanky new Galaxy Buds, and it comes in a soft pink that should complement the Cloud Pink S20 quite well.