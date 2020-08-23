Best Pixel 5 leak yet confirms 4,000mAh battery that will last all day

The upcoming Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have leaked again, this time in live images on Reddit showing off what these handsets look like offline. In a now-deleted thread, the leaker also noted that both the Pixel 4a 5G and the 5 appeared to be plastic feeling, with the biggest physical difference being the smaller size and absent headphone jack on the Pixel 5.

The leak also shared specs of both upcoming models. The Pixel 4a 5G will come with a 3,800 mAh battery, a dual-lens set up (one ultra-wide angle, one standard), it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 765G with 6GB of RAM, and it’ll have a 60Hz FullHD display.

The Pixel 5 has quite similar specs, though it differs in battery size with a 4,000mAh one, adds 2GB of RAM, and has a 90HZ display.

None of this is entirely new to us, Android Central already confirmed some of these specs such as the battery size of the Pixel 5 and the camera layout in a report on Friday, and Google already shared an image of the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G with the launch of the 4a.