Bears’ Khalil Mack: ‘I wasn’t good enough’ last season

Khalil Mack’s first season with the Chicago Bears in 2018 went exceedingly well, but 2019 didn’t treat him so kindly.

While the Bears struggled to an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs, Mack saw a dip in his performance. The 29-year-old recorded 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 40 solo tackles and 14 quarterback hits last season.

On Saturday, Mack admitted to reporters that he knows he didn’t play up to par last season and that he’s looking to get back on track in 2020, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune:

“I wasn’t good enough. Wasn’t good enough at all. Understanding that, there are different intangibles that came with it. I don’t make any excuses. I just rise to the occasion, and I am getting ready for this one. It’s going to be a fun one, man. I can’t wait.”

If the Bears want to make it back to the postseason, they’ll need Mack to play similarly to his 2018 campaign. It appears the linebacker is motivated to make that happen, so the Bears shouldn’t worry… unless his performance takes a turn for the worse.

Mack signed a six-year, $141 million deal with the Bears in September 2018 after four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler and won the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year award.