Ardern Extends Auckland Lockdown to Get Outbreak Under Control By Bloomberg

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© Bloomberg. AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – AUGUST 20: Pedestrians wearing protective face masks during Level 3 lockdown on August 20, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. COVID-19 restrictions have been reinstated across New Zealand as authorities work to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak in the community. Auckland is at Level 3 lockdown restrictions, while the rest of New Zealand is operating under Level 2. The restrictions will be in place until 11:59pm Wednesday 26 August, with Cabinet to review those settings on 21 August. COVID-19 restrictions were reintroduced across New Zealand on Wednesday 12 August in response to the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Photographer: Hannah Peters/Getty Images AsiaPac

(Bloomberg) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said largest city Auckland will stay in lockdown four days longer than initially planned to ensure a community outbreak of Covid-19 is under control.

Auckland will exit lockdown at midnight on Aug. 30 rather than on Aug. 26, Ardern told reporters in Wellington on Monday.

Auckland contributes more than a third of New Zealand’s gross domestic product and is home to 1.6 million people. The city was put into level 3 lockdown on Aug. 12 when four cases were discovered, ending the nation’s 102-day Covid free run, while the rest of the country was placed into level 2, requiring social distancing restrictions to be reimposed.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR