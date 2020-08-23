Ardern Extends Auckland Lockdown to Get Outbreak Under Control By Bloomberg

© Bloomberg. AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – AUGUST 20: Pedestrians wearing protective face masks during Level 3 lockdown on August 20, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. COVID-19 restrictions have been reinstated across New Zealand as authorities work to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak in the community. Auckland is at Level 3 lockdown restrictions, while the rest of New Zealand is operating under Level 2. The restrictions will be in place until 11:59pm Wednesday 26 August, with Cabinet to review those settings on 21 August. COVID-19 restrictions were reintroduced across New Zealand on Wednesday 12 August in response to the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Photographer: Hannah Peters/Getty Images AsiaPac



(Bloomberg) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said largest city Auckland will stay in lockdown four days longer than initially planned to ensure a community outbreak of Covid-19 is under control.

Auckland will exit lockdown at midnight on Aug. 30 rather than on Aug. 26, Ardern told reporters in Wellington on Monday.

Auckland contributes more than a third of New Zealand’s gross domestic product and is home to 1.6 million people. The city was put into level 3 lockdown on Aug. 12 when four cases were discovered, ending the nation’s 102-day Covid free run, while the rest of the country was placed into level 2, requiring social distancing restrictions to be reimposed.

