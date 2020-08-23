Apple’s refreshed 21-inch Retina iMac sees first discount, 10.2-inch iPad $50 off, more

Apple’s refreshed 21-inch Retina 4K iMac sees its first discount, plus you can save on 10.2-inch iPad and Samsung’s latest external SSDs. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s refreshed 21-inch 4K Retina iMac

Amazon is offering Apple’s refreshed 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.6GHz i3/8GB/256GB for $1,234. Conversely, you can score the 3Ghz i5 model for $1,436. Final discounts are reflected at checkout. Today’s deals save up to $64 off the regular price and mark the first discount of any kind we’ve seen on Apple’s recently-released 21-inch iMac.

No, this model didn’t get the fancy Nano Textured display, but there’s still a lot to like here as a back to school machine. This model offers a 21-inch Retina 4K display with 256GB of storage and 8GB worth of RAM. Today’s deals deliver your choice of an i3 or i5 processor, both are suitable options for basic web browsing, light photo editing, and the like.

Apple’s baseline 10.2-inch iPad is ready for back to school

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $279. That’s a $50 savings from the regular price and the best current offer out there. Note: this model is currently backordered but you can lock-in the discounted price today. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

Samsung T7 500GB portable SSD for $80

Amazon offers the Samsung T7 500GB Portable External Solid-State Drive for $80 in multiple colors. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $110 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of Samsung’s latest releases featuring USB-C connectivity and fast transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s. On top of quick file transfers, you’ll also be able to count on increased security and a tough build that can stand drops up to 6-feet. It’s an ideal option if you’re regularly transferring content between cameras and your MacBook or tackling larger backups.

Apple’s prev-gen. Smart Keyboard Folio for $130

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $130. That’s a $69 discount when compared with official pricing and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $20. Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio is a great way to bolster productivity on your third-generation iPad Pro. Unlike many competitors, this solution utilizes Apple’s Smart Connector to ditch the need for batteries or pairing. In addition to providing a faster typing experience, it also protects both the front and back of your iPad. I have been using a keyboard with my iPad Pro for months and can’t begin to tell you just how much faster I can now accomplish tasks. Swing by our hands-on review of the 2018 iPad Pro to read our thoughts about this keyboard.

Aqara’s HomeKit accessories from $14

AqaraDirect (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its 5-Piece HomeKit Starter Set for $90. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to over 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Aqara’s smart home package is a great way to bring a variety of devices into your HomeKit setup. Included here alongside the Zigbee-enabled hub is a smart plug and wireless remote, as well as two sensors for adding some automation into the mix. There’s both a contact sensor and motion detector for having the lights come on when someone enters a room and more. We found it to be a compelling option in our recent hands-on coverage. Head here for some additional discounts from $14.

