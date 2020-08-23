Apple resolves dispute with WordPress after issuing apology

Apple’s dispute with WordPress has come to end after the company’s creator has said that Apple re-reviewed the iOS app.
“I am very grateful that folks at Apple re-reviewed @WordPressiOS and have let us know we do not need to implement in-app purchases to be able to continue to update the app,” WordPress creator Matt Mullenweg said in a tweet.
I am very grateful that folks at Apple re-reviewed @WordPressiOS and have let us know we do not need to implement in-app purchases to be able to continue to update the app. Bad news travels faster than good, usually, so please consider sharing that they reversed course.
— Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 23, 2020
Mullenweg notes that WordPress doesn’t have to incorporate in-app purchases. This comes after it was revealed that Apple was forcing WordPress to monetize its free app. Mullenweg stated that Apple locked the WordPress iOS app until in-app purchases were added.
Apple has since issued an apology and stated that the issue has been resolved. It notes that WordPress does not have to offer in-app purchases.
“We believe the issue with the WordPress app has been resolved. Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options from the app, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases. We have informed the developer and apologize for any confusion that we have caused.”
This comes as Apple is facing increased scrutiny over its App Store policies and is in an ongoing dispute with Epic Games.
Source: Matt Mullenweg (Twitter) Via: The Verge