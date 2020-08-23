Apple launches second public beta of watchOS 7

This year marks the first time Apple has offered a public beta version of the latest Apple Watch software. Following the debut of the watchOS 7 public beta last week, Apple released beta 2 of the public version today.

If you are already enrolled in the public beta of watchOS 7, you can find the update by heading to the Watch app on your iPhone> General> Software Update. Please check back if you don’t see beta 2 right away as it is still rolling out to devices.

The public beta 2 for watchOS 7 follows the developer beta 5 that launched earlier this week.

watchOS 7 brings notable new features like sleep tracking, watch face sharing, tracking new types of workouts, hand washing detection, and more.

If you haven’t tried the public beta yet and would like to, here’s a detailed tutorial, just keep in mind that you can’t switch to watchOS 6 after installing it. Learn more about watchOS 7 with the following guides:

