Apple creates history, BlackBerry 5G Android phone, Fortnite ban and other top tech news of the week

Earlier this year, Google had removed all the Antutu apps as part of the larger crackdown on apps from Cheetah Mobile. The company has removed Antutu Benchmark, Antutu 3DBench and Antutu Benchmark from the store. However, There are lots of fake benchmark apps that go by the name of AnTuTu and people are still downloading them to check performance scores and potentially giving up privacy of the data that’s there on their phones. Read more.