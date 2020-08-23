Apple Claims Ban on Epic Was “Self-Inflicted” Prelude to App Store Play

Apple has filed legal documents opposing Epic’s attempt to reinstall itself on the iOS App Store, after being kicked out last week for breaking its rules. Apple characterizes the whole thing as a “carefully orchestrated multi-faceted campaign” aimed at circumventing, perhaps permanently, the 30% cut it demands for the privilege of doing business on iOS.

Last week, Epic slyly introduced a way to make in-app purchases in its popular game Fortnite without going through Apple. This is clearly against the rules, and Apple soon pulled the game and the company’s other accounts from the App Store. Obviously, having anticipated this, Epic ran a parody of Apple’s famous 1984 ad, filed a lawsuit, and began executing what Apple quite accurately describes as “a carefully orchestrated multi-faceted campaign.”

In fact, as Apple points out in its challenge, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney sent an email ahead of time to let Apple know what his company had planned. From Apple’s presentation:

Around 2 a.m. M. On August 13, Epic’s Sweeney wrote to Apple stating his intention to violate Epic’s agreements:

“Epic will no longer adhere to Apple’s payment processing restrictions.”

This was after months of negotiating attempts in which, according to statements by Apple’s Phil Schiller, Epic tried to convince a “side letter” from Apple to grant Epic a special waiver. This contradicts Sweeney’s claims that Epic never asked for special treatment. From Schiller’s statement:

Specifically, on June 30, 2020, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney wrote my colleagues and me an email requesting a “supplemental letter” from Apple that would create a special Epic-only deal that would fundamentally change the way we Epic offers apps at Apple. iOS platform. In this email, Mr. Sweeney expressly acknowledged that the proposed changes would directly violate multiple terms of the agreements between Epic and Apple. Sweeney acknowledged that Epic would not be able to implement his proposal unless the agreements between Epic and Apple were modified.

One part of Epic’s assault was a request to the courts to grant a “temporary restraining order” or TRO, a legal procedure to use in emergencies where the actions of one of the parties are illegal, a lawsuit to show that their illegality is pending and is likely to be successful, and those actions must be proactively reversed because they will cause “irreparable harm.”

If Epic’s request were successful, Apple would be forced to reset Fortnite and allow its in-game store to operate outside of the App Store rules. As you can imagine, this would be disastrous for Apple: not only would its rules have been deliberately ignored, but a court would have put its imprimatur on the idea that those rules may even be illegal. Therefore, it is essential that Apple resolve this particular legal challenge quickly and completely.

Apple’s filing challenges the TRO request for several reasons. First, it maintains that there is no real “emergency” or “irreparable harm” because the whole situation was voluntarily invented and initiated by Epic:

Having decided that it would rather enjoy the benefits of the App Store without paying for them, Epic has breached its contracts with Apple, using its own Apple customers and users as leverage. But the “emergency” is entirely the doing of Epic … he knew very well what would happen and in doing so he has knowingly and deliberately created harm to the players and developers of the game that he now asks the Court to intervene and repair. .

Epic’s complaint that Apple banned its Unreal Engine and Fortnite-related accounts, Apple notes, is not unusual, considering the accounts share tax IDs, emails, etc. It is the same “user”, for your purposes. Apple also says it gave Epic a broad warning and an opportunity to correct its actions before a ban occurred. (After all, Apple makes a lot of money from the app, too.)

Apple also questions the likelihood that Epic’s main lawsuit (independent of the TRO request) will succeed on its merits, that is, that Apple is exercising monopoly power in collecting rent on the App Store:

[Epic’s] Logic would make monopolies of Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo, just to name a few. Epic’s antitrust theories, like its orchestrated campaign, are a transparent veneer of its effort to appropriate the benefits of the App Store without paying or meeting important requirements that are critical to protecting user safety,

and privacy.

Finally, Apple notes that there is no benefit to the public interest in providing TRO, as opposed to if, for example, Apple’s actions would have prevented emergency calls from working or the like, and there was a serious security issue:

All that alleged injury for which Epic improperly seeks emergency help could disappear tomorrow if Epic remedies its breach … All this can happen without any intervention from the Court or without the expense of judicial resources. And Epic would be free to continue with its main demand.

Although Apple avoids further speculation in its filings, a source close to the matter suggested that it is of utmost importance for that company to avoid the possibility of Epic or anyone else establishing their own independent app stores on iOS. A legal precedent would go a long way in clearing the way for such a thing, which is why this is potentially an existential threat to Apple’s long-toothed but extremely profitable business model.

The conflict with Epic is just the latest in a series dating back to years in which companies challenged Apple’s right to control and benefit from what amounts to a totally separate market.

More recently, Microsoft’s xCloud application was denied entry to the App Store because it amounted to a market for games that Apple could not examine individually. Since this kind of functionality is the kind of thing consumers want these days, the decision was not a popular one. Other developers, industries and platforms have also challenged Apple on various fronts, to the point where the company has promised to create a formal process to challenge its rules.

But of course, even the process of defying the rules is subject to Apple’s rules.

You can read Apple’s full presentation below:

Epic v. Apple 4: 20-cv-05640… by on Scribd