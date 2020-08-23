Amanda Bynes Shuts Down Wedding Speculations Sparked by Fiance’s Ring Photo

Instagram

Paul Michael sets off whispers among fans that he and the ‘Hairspray’ actress might have secretly tied the knot after re-sharing a photo that was previously posted by her.

Amanda Bynes and her fiance Paul Michael aren’t married – despite him sharing a photo of what appeared to be his wedding band online.

Paul had fans convinced the couple, which became engaged in February, had tied the knot, after he re-shared the photo previously posted by Amanda, without a caption, on Friday, August 21.

Despite the speculation, however, Amanda’s attorney, David Esquibias, was quick to shut down the speculation.

He told Us Weekly, “Amanda is not married.”

While the “Hairspray” star had previously showed off a massive rock on her finger, it now appears Paul’s ring may also be an engagement band.

Amanda, 34, announced her engagement to Paul, 28, on Valentine’s Day (February 14). They split in early March but reportedly reconciled days later.