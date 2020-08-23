Aldi shopper shares top tip in getting ‘lightning quick’ checkout staff to slow down

A trip to Aldi comes with its challenges to the old reflexes when you finish at the checkout.

The budget supermarket is notorious for its lightning quick till operators, which can sometimes be a bit overwhelming for infrequent visitors.

It is something that has been mocked on the internet – with viral clips usually show people flinging items into a trolley.

But one mum has proved the “don’t ask, don’t get” theory when it comes to pleading for staff to slow down a touch, reports the Mirror.

Writing on the Aldi Mums Facebook page, she said: “You can ask them to slow down, They don’t mind. And never had a rude checkout operator either.”

It turns out plenty of others have been doing the same, as another said: “I always ask the checkout workers at my local Aldi to slow down a bit, so I don’t get overwhelmed.

“They always say yes and it’s always very pleasant, never had a problem.”

But for others the sheer panic of racing to pack was all part of the Aldi experience, as reported by Kidspot.

One argued: “Keeping up with the Aldi checkout workers is a game for me. It should be an Olympic sport.”

A second added: “Sometimes they go slow for me then other times it’s like a tornado and I can’t get the shopping fast enough into the trolley.”

When Aldi was asked why their cashiers scan items so quickly, we were told staff members are “encouraged” to be as efficient as possible, which helps to keep the prices low.

Bosses also claimed their checkouts are 40 per cent speedier than rivals – but said their checkout assistants were also trained to alter the rate they scan to match the pace of the shopper.