Adobe confirms that Lightroom iOS photos deleted due to update error are not ‘recoverable’

Adobe released a new version of its Lightroom app for iOS this week, and sadly, it has caused some users to permanently lose their photos and presets. An update has been released since it fixed the problem, but Adobe says there is no way to help those already affected by the flaw to recover lost images and data.

To update: Adobe has released an official statement on the matter and suggests that some users can recover photos and presets in Lightroom by restoring from an iPhone / iPad backup.

Some customers affected by this problem can use iPhone and iPad backups to recover photos and presets. If you are affected by this problem, please refer to the information in our forum.

Users started seeing the problem with Lightroom on iPhone and iPad after updating to version 5.4 (now pulled and superseded by 5.4.1) on Tuesday this week (via PetaPixel).

One user pointed out the problem on the Adobe Photoshop forums:

Yesterday when I used Lightroom Mobile it was fine. I still have my presets and images saved in the apps, but today, Aug 18, 2020, after updating the apps in the app store, all my images and presets disappeared. I really need this to be fixed asap. Please help me as I really need all those images and presets.

An Adobe representative acknowledged the bug and version 5.4.1 resolved the issue. But sadly they also said that lost pictures and presets “cannot be recovered”. The problematic update ended up deleting content that was out of sync with the Lightroom cloud.

We are aware that some customers who upgraded to Lightroom 5.4.0 on iPhone and iPad may lose photos and presets that were not synced to the Lightroom cloud. A new version of Lightroom mobile (5.4.1) has been released for iOS and iPadOS that prevents this issue from affecting more clients. Installing version 5.4.1 will not restore missing photos or presets for customers affected by the issue introduced in 5.4.0. We know that some customers have photos and presets that cannot be recovered. We sincerely apologize to customers who have been affected by this issue.

Sadly, another affected customer shared on Reddit that he lost “over 2 years of photo edits.”

“I have spoken with customer service for more than 4 hours in the last 2 days and just a minute ago they told me that the problem has no solution and that these lost photos are irrecoverable,” wrote the user. “Adobe is amazing sometimes. All I got was “we’re sincerely sorry” and nothing more. More than 2 years of photo edits are gone because of Adobe and all they give is a pardon, lmao. “

