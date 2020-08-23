Aave CEO Wants to Tokenize Tesla. Elon Musk Gives Silent Treatment By Cointelegraph

Aave CEO Wants to Tokenize Tesla. Elon Musk Gives Silent Treatment
Aave co-founder and CEO Stani Kulechov really wants Tesla (NASDAQ:) to join the decentralized finance (DeFi) craze.
Kulechov tweeted at Tesla CEO Elon Musk offering to tokenize Teslas as collateral in Aave (LEND) to borrow assets such as U.S. Dollar Coin (USDC) and even invited Musk to learn about DeFi.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.