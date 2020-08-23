A Storm Is Brewing for Ethereum By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: A Storm Is Brewing for Ethereum
The latest findings in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter suggest that Ether won’t sustain its rally.
The 365-day market-value-to-realized-value ratio of Ethereum’s native Ether (ETH) token is currently at a two-year high of 1.88. This indicates that Ether’s long-term holders are presently up 88% on their initial investment, on average. This is the highest average profit for Ether’s long-term holders since February 2018, and there’s a rising incentive to sell and take profits.
