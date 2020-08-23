Home Sports 2020 Fantasy Superflex PPR Rankings: Top 200

2020 Fantasy Superflex PPR Rankings: Top 200

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Remember when PPR leagues were the “hot new trend” in fantasy football? Sees like ages ago. Now, it’s Superflex leagues. Naturally, combining the two creates the ultimate fantasy monster. If you’ve gone that route, we’re here to help with the Top 200 rankings that you need to dominate your drafts and end the season with a championship.

It can be hard enough to wrap your head around how much quarterbacks should move up the rankings in a Superflex format where you can start a second QB in the Superflex spot. Add in the extra points that PPR provides for RBs, WRs and TEs, and it makes the process that much harder. The strategy, though, doesn’t change a whole lot from our standard Superflex rankings. 

2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Superflex | Top 200

There’s merit to waiting on quarterback, or at least on your second quarterback, but you still don’t want to miss out on one of the top seven or eight at the position. Take advantage of your leaguemates who wait altogether on the position so you can start each week with an edge on them. Because PPR leagues provide so many extra point opportunities, the players you grab late have higher week-to-week upside than they would in a standard league.

2020 PPR RANKINGS:
Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Top 200

A player like Curtis Samuel might be downright unexciting in a standard league, but here in PPR, he can quickly bridge the gap between himself and a big-play, low-volume receiver that normally seems more valuable than him, like a DeSean Jackson. It’s not a guarantee to play out right every week, but if you could have Tom Brady and Curtis Samuel or Cam Newton and DeSean Jackson, there’s definitely an argument for both sides. That’s the type of decision you’ll have throughout a PPR Superflex draft, but if you trust our rankings and understand your format, things should work out just fine.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2020 cheat sheet

Be sure to check back with these rankings as the season’s opening kickoff approaches, as we’ll keep them up-to-date as news and updates affect players’ outlooks.

2020 FANTASY SLEEPERS:
6 QBs | 16 RBs | 14 WRs | 10 TEs | 5 D/STs | One from each team

2020 Fantasy PPR Rankings: Top 200 SuperFLEX

The following rankings are for four-point passing touchdown, full-point PPR Superflex leagues.

RankPlayerPosition
1Christian McCaffrey, PanthersRB
2Saquon Barkley, GiantsRB
3Michael Thomas, SaintsWR
4Ezekiel Elliott, CowboysRB
5Alvin Kamara, SaintsRB
6DeAndre Hopkins, CardinalsWR
7Lamar Jackson, RavensQB
8Dalvin Cook, VikingsRB
9Julio Jones, FalconsWR
10Davante Adams, PackersWR
11Patrick Mahomes, ChiefsQB
12Clyde Edwards-Helaire, ChiefsRB
13Derrick Henry, TitansRB
14Nick Chubb, BrownsRB
15Kenyan Drake, CardinalsRB
16Chris Godwin, BuccaneersWR
17Austin Ekeler, ChargersRB
18Tyreek Hill, ChiefsWR
19Russell Wilson, SeahawksQB
20Leonard Fournette, JaguarsRB
21Cooper Kupp, RamsWR
22Josh Jacobs, RaidersRB
23Joe Mixon, BengalsRB
24Kyler Murray, CardinalsQB
25Deshaun Watson, TexansQB
26Amari Cooper, CowboysWR
27Odell Beckham Jr., BrownsWR
28JuJu Smith-Schuster, SteelersWR
29George Kittle, 49ersTE
30Travis Kelce, ChiefsTE
31Aaron Jones, PackersRB
32Adam Thielen, VikingsWR
33Chris Carson, SeahawksRB
34Kenny Golladay, LionsWR
35Mike Evans, BuccaneersWR
36Keenan Allen, ChargersWR
37Miles Sanders, EaglesRB
38Le’Veon Bell, JetsRB
39Dak Prescott, CowboysQB
40Devin Singletary, BillsRB
41James Conner, SteelersRB
42Tyler Lockett, SeahawksWR
43Courtland Sutton, BroncosWR
44D.J. Moore, PanthersWR
45Zach Ertz, EaglesTE
46David Montgomery, BearsRB
47Todd Gurley, FalconsRB
48David Johnson, TexansRB
49A.J. Brown, TitansWR
50DJ Chark, JaguarsWR
51Josh Allen, BillsQB
52JK Dobbins, RavensRB
53Robert Woods, RamsWR
54Allen Robinson, BearsWR
55Stefon Diggs, BillsWR
56Matt Ryan, FalconsQB
57Mark Ingram, RavensRB
58Cam Akers, RamsRB
59Raheem Mostert, 49ersRB
60DeVante Parker, DolphinsWR
61Darren Waller, RaidersTE
62Evan Engram, GiantsTE
63Hunter Henry, ChargersTE
64Carson Wentz, EaglesQB
65Drew Brees, SaintsQB
66Aaron Rodgers, PackersQB
67Jonathan Taylor, ColtsRB
68A.J. Green, BengalsWR
69Calvin Ridley, FalconsWR
70D’Andre Swift, LionsRB
71Jarvis Landry, BrownsWR
72Melvin Gordon, BroncosRB
73Julian Edelman, PatriotsWR
74Tom Brady, BuccaneersQB
75Tevin Coleman, 49ersRB
76Kareem Hunt, BrownsRB
77Hayden Hurst, FalconsTE
78Mark Andrews, RavensTE
79Emmanuel Sanders, SaintsWR
80T.Y. Hilton, ColtsWR
81Daniel Jones, GiantsQB
82Ben Roethlisberger, SteelersQB
83Terry McLaurin, WashingtonWR
84DK Metcalf, SeahawksWR
85James White, PatriotsRB
86Baker Mayfield, BrownsQB
87Phillip Lindsay, BroncosRB
88Marlon Mack, ColtsRB
89Will Fuller V, TexansWR
90Marquise Brown, RavensWR
91Ronald Jones II, BuccaneersRB
92Tyler Higbee, RamsTE
93Brandin Cooks, TexansWR
94John Brown, BillsWR
95Deebo Samuel, 49ersWR
96Christian Kirk, CardinalsWR
97Darwin Thompson, ChiefsRB
98Jonnu Smith, TitansTE
99Austin Hooper, BrownsTE
100Jared Goff, RamsQB
101Golden Tate, GiantsWR
102Kerryon Johnson, LionsRB
103Matt Breida, DolphinsRB
104Tarik Cohen, BearsRB
105Duke Johnson, TexansRB
106Boston Scott, EaglesRB
107Tyler Boyd, BengalsWR
108Antonio Gibson, WashingtonRB
109Sony Michel, PatriotsRB
110Adrian Peterson, WashingtonRB
111Jamison Crowder, JetsWR
112Jack Doyle, ColtsTE
113Matthew Stafford, LionsQB
114Cam Newton, PatriotsQB
115Jordan Howard, DolphinsRB
116Latavius Murray, SaintsRB
117Mike Williams, ChargersWR
118Dare Ogunbowale, BuccaneersRB
119Darrell Henderson, RamsRB
120Ke’Shawn Vaughn, BuccaneersRB
121Marvin Jones, LionsWR
122Michael Gallup, CowboysWR
123Joe Burrow, BengalsQB
124Alexander Mattison, VikingsRB
125Diontae Johnson, SteelersWR
126Darius Slayton, GiantsWR
127Eric Ebron, SteelersTE
128Ryan Tannehill, TitansQB
129Chase Edmonds, CardinalsRB
130DeSean Jackson, EaglesWR
131Justin Jefferson, VikingsWR
132Anthony Miller, BearsWR
133Zack Moss, BillsRB
134CeeDee Lamb, CowboysWR
135Jalen Reagor, EaglesWR
136Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ersQB
137Kirk Cousins, VikingsQB
138Drew Lock, BroncosQB
139San Francisco 49ersD/ST
140Pittsburgh SteelersD/ST
141Ian Thomas, PanthersTE
142Sterling Shepard, GiantsWR
143Curtis Samuel, PanthersWR
144Tyrod Taylor, ChargersQB
145Mecole Hardman, ChiefsWR
146Jared Cook, SaintsTE
147Ito Smith, FalconsRB
148Henry Ruggs III, RaidersWR
149Jerry Jeudy, BroncosWR
150New England PatriotsD/ST
151Chicago BearsD/ST
152Baltimore RavensD/ST
153N’Keal Harry, PatriotsWR
154Buffalo BillsD/ST
155Minnesota VikingsD/ST
156Preston Williams, DolphinsWR
157Allen Lazard, PackersWR
158Derek Carr, RaidersQB
159Philip Rivers, ColtsQB
160Gardner Minshew, JaguarsQB
161Josh Reynolds, RamsWR
162T.J. Hockenson, LionsTE
163Mike Gesicki, DolphinsTE
164Rob Gronkowski, BuccaneersTE
165Larry Fitzgerald, CardinalsWR
166Michael Pittman Jr., ColtsWR
167Justin Jackson, ChargersRB
168Teddy Bridgewater, PanthersQB
169Noah Fant, BroncosTE
170Tony Pollard, CowboysRB
171Kansas City ChiefsD/ST
172Los Angeles ChargersD/ST
173Chris Thompson, JaguarsRB
174Devontae Booker, RaidersRB
175Nyheim Hines, ColtsRB
176New Orleans SaintsD/ST
177Denver BroncosD/ST
178Los Angeles RamsD/ST
179Rashaad Penny, SeahawksRB
180Malcolm Brown, RamsRB
181Hunter Renfrow, RaidersWR
182Chris Herndon, JetsTE
183Cole Beasley, BillsWR
184Dede Westbrook, JaguarsWR
185Robby Anderson, PanthersWR
186Blake Jarwin, CowboysTE
187Dallas Goedert, EaglesTE
188Seattle SeahawksD/ST
189Justin Tucker, RavensK
190Greg Zuerlein, CowboysK
191Michael Badgley, ChargersK
192Harrison Butker, ChiefsK
193Wil Lutz, SaintsK
194Zane Gonzalez, CardinalsK
195Joey Slye, PanthersK
196Younghoe Koo, FalconsK
197Matt Prater, LionsK
198Brandon McManus, BroncosK
199Matt Gay, BuccaneersK
200Dan Bailey, VikingsK

RELATED ARTICLES

©