2020 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings: Top 200

It’s the latest trend taking over the fantasy football world: Superflex leagues. Instead of just featuring a regular flex spot, in which you can play an RB, WR or TE, a Superflex spot also allows you to play a second quarterback. It’s like a two-QB league with a little more roster flexibility. All of a sudden, instead of waiting on quarterback in your fantasy draft, it’s worth paying a premium to secure the services of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, or another top-tier signal-caller — all of whom have move up in Superflex rankings. 

Before we get to our  Superflex rankings for 2020, it’s worth talking a little strategy. With the quarterback position as deep as ever, there’s still some merit to waiting on quarterback — or, at least one of your quarterbacks. As your leaguemates draft the All-Pro passers, you’ll be getting a leg up at the other skill positions.

But let’s imagine one owners waits on quarterback until the late rounds and another drafts two QBs in the first three rounds. Come Week 1, the player who waited on quarterback could be starting Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Lock, while the early drafter might start Mahomes and Russell Wilson. That’s certainly a wide gap to make up in a lot of weeks, no matter how much you like someone like Lock as a sleeper.

The best strategy in Superflex leagues might be to split it down the middle. It’s probably worth pouncing early on whichever of the stud passers you like the best, be that Mahomes, Jackson, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson or Wilson. Then, because the position is deep, you can wait on the player who will presumably be your Superflex at least until the run on middling quarterbacks starts.

It’s also worth noting that drafting a solid third QB is a sound strategy in Superflex leagues because he’ll essentially serve as the backup to two positions on your roster, not just one.

Be sure to check back with these rankings as the season approaches because we’ll keep them up-to-date with the latest happenings around the league.

The following rankings are for four-point passing touchdown, non-PPR Superflex leagues.

RankPlayerPosition
1Christian McCaffrey, PanthersRB
2Saquon Barkley, GiantsRB
3Derrick Henry, TitansRB
4Dalvin Cook, VikingsRB
5Lamar Jackson, RavensQB
6Nick Chubb, BrownsRB
7Ezekiel Elliott, CowboysRB
8Michael Thomas, SaintsWR
9Patrick Mahomes, ChiefsQB
10Josh Jacobs, RaidersRB
11Alvin Kamara, SaintsRB
12DeAndre Hopkins, CardinalsWR
13Tyreek Hill, ChiefsWR
14Julio Jones, FalconsWR
15Davante Adams, PackersWR
16Russell Wilson, SeahawksQB
17Clyde Edwards-Helaire, ChiefsRB
18Aaron Jones, PackersRB
19Leonard Fournette, JaguarsRB
20Kenyan Drake, CardinalsRB
21Chris Godwin, BuccaneersWR
22Joe Mixon, BengalsRB
23Kyler Murray, CardinalsQB
24Deshaun Watson, TexansQB
25Austin Ekeler, ChargersRB
26Chris Carson, SeahawksRB
27Cooper Kupp, RamsWR
28Amari Cooper, CowboysWR
29Odell Beckham Jr., BrownsWR
30George Kittle, 49ersTE
31Travis Kelce, ChiefsTE
32Dak Prescott, CowboysQB
33Kenny Golladay, LionsWR
34Devin Singletary, BillsRB
35JuJu Smith-Schuster, SteelersWR
36Mike Evans, BuccaneersWR
37Miles Sanders, EaglesRB
38Adam Thielen, VikingsWR
39Tyler Lockett, SeahawksWR
40Josh Allen, BillsQB
41Keenan Allen, ChargersWR
42David Montgomery, BearsRB
43Le’Veon Bell, JetsRB
44Matt Ryan, FalconsQB
45Courtland Sutton, BroncosWR
46A.J. Brown, TitansWR
47Mark Ingram, RavensRB
48James Conner, SteelersRB
49Zach Ertz, EaglesTE
50Carson Wentz, EaglesQB
51Todd Gurley, FalconsRB
52David Johnson, TexansRB
53Mark Andrews, RavensTE
54DeVante Parker, DolphinsWR
55DJ Chark, JaguarsWR
56Drew Brees, SaintsQB
57Aaron Rodgers, PackersQB
58Cam Akers, RamsRB
59Evan Engram, GiantsTE
60Darren Waller, RaidersTE
61JK Dobbins, RavensRB
62Hunter Henry, ChargersTE
63Tom Brady, BuccaneersQB
64Raheem Mostert, 49ersRB
65Jonathan Taylor, ColtsRB
66A.J. Green, BengalsWR
67T.Y. Hilton, ColtsWR
68D.J. Moore, PanthersWR
69Robert Woods, RamsWR
70Allen Robinson, BearsWR
71Stefon Diggs, BillsWR
72Calvin Ridley, FalconsWR
73Phillip Lindsay, BroncosRB
74D’Andre Swift, LionsRB
75DK Metcalf, SeahawksWR
76Terry McLaurin, WashingtonWR
77Daniel Jones, GiantsQB
78Ben Roethlisberger, SteelersQB
79Marlon Mack, ColtsRB
80Tevin Coleman, 49ersRB
81Ronald Jones II, BuccaneersRB
82Will Fuller V, TexansWR
83Jarvis Landry, BrownsWR
84Marquise Brown, RavensWR
85Emmanuel Sanders, SaintsWR
86Baker Mayfield, BrownsQB
87Kareem Hunt, BrownsRB
88Brandin Cooks, TexansWR
89John Brown, BillsWR
90Hayden Hurst, FalconsTE
91Julian Edelman, PatriotsWR
92Deebo Samuel, 49ersWR
93Christian Kirk, CardinalsWR
94Melvin Gordon, BroncosRB
95Sony Michel, PatriotsRB
96Tyler Higbee, RamsTE
97Austin Hooper, BrownsTE
98Matthew Stafford, LionsQB
99Cam Newton, PatriotsQB
100Adrian Peterson, WashingtonRB
101Darwin Thompson, ChiefsRB
102Kerryon Johnson, LionsRB
103Jared Goff, RamsQB
104Jonnu Smith, TitansTE
105Jordan Howard, DolphinsRB
106Joe Burrow, BengalsQB
107Matt Breida, DolphinsRB
108Antonio Gibson, WashingtonRB
109Latavius Murray, SaintsRB
110Darrell Henderson, RamsRB
111Ke’Shawn Vaughn, BuccaneersRB
112Alexander Mattison, VikingsRB
113James White, PatriotsRB
114Golden Tate, GiantsWR
115Mike Williams, ChargersWR
116Tarik Cohen, BearsRB
117Marvin Jones, LionsWR
118Tyler Boyd, BengalsWR
119DeSean Jackson, EaglesWR
120Michael Gallup, CowboysWR
121Ryan Tannehill, TitansQB
122Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ersQB
123Jack Doyle, ColtsTE
124Jared Cook, SaintsTE
125Justin Jefferson, VikingsWR
126Jamison Crowder, JetsWR
127Diontae Johnson, SteelersWR
128Darius Slayton, GiantsWR
129Mecole Hardman, ChiefsWR
130Duke Johnson, TexansRB
131Eric Ebron, SteelersTE
132Kirk Cousins, VikingsQB
133Drew Lock, BroncosQB
134Tyrod Taylor, ChargersQB
135Chase Edmonds, CardinalsRB
136Zack Moss, BillsRB
137Henry Ruggs III, RaidersWR
138CeeDee Lamb, CowboysWR
139San Francisco 49ersD/ST
140Pittsburgh SteelersD/ST
141Rob Gronkowski, BuccaneersTE
142Anthony Miller, BearsWR
143Derek Carr, RaidersQB
144Jalen Reagor, EaglesWR
145Jerry Jeudy, BroncosWR
146New England PatriotsD/ST
147Chicago BearsD/ST
148Baltimore RavensD/ST
149Boston Scott, EaglesRB
150Philip Rivers, ColtsQB
151Ito Smith, FalconsRB
152Sterling Shepard, GiantsWR
153Buffalo BillsD/ST
154Minnesota VikingsD/ST
155N’Keal Harry, PatriotsWR
156Preston Williams, DolphinsWR
157Allen Lazard, PackersWR
158Gardner Minshew, JaguarsQB
159Justin Jackson, ChargersRB
160Tony Pollard, CowboysRB
161T.J. Hockenson, LionsTE
162Mike Gesicki, DolphinsTE
163Devontae Booker, RaidersRB
164Ian Thomas, PanthersTE
165Noah Fant, BroncosTE
166Teddy Bridgewater, PanthersQB
167Kansas City ChiefsD/ST
168Los Angeles ChargersD/ST
169Michael Pittman Jr., ColtsWR
170Curtis Samuel, PanthersWR
171Malcolm Brown, RamsRB
172Rashaad Penny, SeahawksRB
173Josh Reynolds, RamsWR
174Sam Darnold, JetsQB
175New Orleans SaintsD/ST
176Denver BroncosD/ST
177Los Angeles RamsD/ST
178O.J. Howard, BuccaneersTE
179Robby Anderson, PanthersWR
180Sammy Watkins, ChiefsWR
181Giovani Bernard, BengalsRB
182Dallas Goedert, EaglesTE
183Chris Herndon, JetsTE
184Larry Fitzgerald, CardinalsWR
185Dede Westbrook, JaguarsWR
186Breshad Perriman, JetsWR
187Seattle SeahawksD/ST
188Philadelphia EaglesD/ST
189Justin Tucker, RavensK
190Greg Zuerlein, CowboysK
191Michael Badgley, ChargersK
192Harrison Butker, ChiefsK
193Wil Lutz, SaintsK
194Zane Gonzalez, CardinalsK
195Joey Slye, PanthersK
196Younghoe Koo, FalconsK
197Matt Prater, LionsK
198Brandon McManus, BroncosK
199Matt Gay, BuccaneersK
200Dan Bailey, VikingsK

