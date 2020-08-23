10 things to know about the ‘most-powerful’ Android phone in India

The newly-launched Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is the most powerful Samsung phone in 2020 and it is also among one of the most powerful Android devices in India. In many ways, Galaxy Note 20 can actually replace a laptop with its DeX mode, allow people to sketch using the S-Pen, convert handwritten texts in English or Hindi using the S-Pen stylus into proper Microsoft Word doc files and more. One of the key highlights of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G are the host of productivity features that go beyond the regular spec-sheet comparisons. Here are 10 things about one of the most powerful Android phones in India in 2020.