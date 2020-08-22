Zendaya to Go All Out With Her Outfit for Virtual Emmy Awards 2020

ABC

The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actress plans to pull red carpet look and walk her living room carpet for the upcoming online ceremony of the Emmy Awards 2020.

Zendaya is planning to show off some serious red carpet style at the 2020 Emmy Awards even though the ceremony will stream online.

The star-studded prizegiving will be virtual this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but the “Euphoria” star is still planning a big night in, going all glam from home.

“I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience,” Zendaya, who has been nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“. “It’ll be probably just my family over here (at home), but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet.”





Zendaya revealed her fashion plans for the Emmys after bosses for the prizegiving contacted nominees to inform them of the dress code.

“Our informal theme for the night is ‘come as you are, but make an effort!’ ” producers wrote in a letter obtained by Variety. “If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the U.K. and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!”

“We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc.”

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will stream online on 20 September (20), with comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosting the show.