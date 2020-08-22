Zak Crawley 267, England vs Pakistan third Test

England No.3 batsman Zak Crawley notched a massive maiden Test century – 267 – as his side turned the screws on Pakistan in the third and final Test.

Crawley and Jos Buttler (152) led the way as England reached 8-583 declared then reduced Pakistan to 3-24 on day two at the Ageas Bowl Southampton.

Crawley, 22, became the third-youngest England player to make a double century, trailing icons Len Hutton and David Gower, and ended No.10 on their list of all-time highest Test scores.

He faced 393 balls, with a 67.93 strike rate powered by 34 fours and a six, and earned comparisons to Kevin Pietersen due to his clean hitting. He was eventually stumped by Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Asad Shafiq.

“Scoring a double hundred for England was beyond my dreams. It’s a very good day,” said Crawley, who is playing just his eighth Test.

England batsman Zak Crawley celebrates after reaching 200 against Pakistan in the third Test. (Getty)

Buttler was under pressure to make runs and was delighted to share a fifth-wicket England record partnership of 359 with Crawley.

“It was a pleasure to be part of. Zak played an incredibly special knock,” Buttler said.

“We talk as a side about big first-innings runs. To do that and then the wickets tonight, it’s been a really great day for us.

“I was very happy to play second fiddle to Zak, who was scoring all around the wicket. He made the margin for error very small. It was great to watch. Not many guys hit the ball as cleanly as he does.”

James Anderson (3-13) took all three Pakistan wickets: Shan Masood, Abid Ali and Babar Azam. The ageless seamer needs just four more wickets to become the first fast-bowler with 600 Test scalps.

England lead the series 1-0 and look short odds to make it 2-0.

“England have played the best two days of Test match cricket that I’ve seen for a long, long time. It’s been high-class, attritional, really grinding the opposition into the dirt,” said former England captain Michael Vaughan, per the BBC.

“The past five or six years, England haven’t had that mentality of grinding them into the dirt. This is the first time I have seen it, and that is a great sign.”