Zak attack: England’s Crawley rewrites record books

Zak Crawley’s 267 in the third Test against Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday saw the England batsman rewrite the record books.
SCOREBOARD: England v Pakistan – 3rd Test, Day 2
It was the seventh-highest maiden century in the 143-year history of Test-match cricket and the tenth highest innings by any England batsman.
Crawley’s partnership of 359 with Jos Buttler, who made 152, was the equal sixth highest for any England wicket in Tests.
The top 10 highest maiden Test hundreds are as follows (score, player, opposition, venue, year):
365 no Garry Sobers WIS v PAK Kingston 1958
311 Bob Simpson AUS v ENG Old Trafford 1964
303 no Karun Nair IND v ENG Chennai 2016
287 Reginald Foster ENG v AUS Sydney 1903
277 Brian Lara WIS v AUS Sydney 1993
274 Zaheer Abbas PAK v ENG Edgbaston 1971
267 Zak Crawley ENG v PAK Southampton 2020
256 Rohan Kanhai WIS v IND Kolkata 1958
255 no Jackie McGlew RSA v NZL Wellington 1953
251 Wally Hammond ENG v AUS Sydney 1928
Highest Test scores by England batsmen (score, player, opposition, venue, year):
364 Len Hutton v AUS The Oval 1938
336 no Wally Hammond v NZL Auckland 1933
333 Graham Gooch v IND Lord’s 1990
325 Andrew Sandham v WIS Kingston 1930
310 no John Edrich v NZL Headingley 1965
294 Alastair Cook v IND Edgbaston 2011
287 Reginald Foster v AUS Sydney 1903
285 no Peter May v WIS Edgbaston 1957
278 Denis Compton v PAK Trent Bridge 1954
267 Zak Crawley v PAK Southampton 2020
Crawley was also the third-youngest England batsman to make a Test double century after Len Hutton and David Gower and the fifth youngest to score a Test-match 250 after Sobers, Australia’s Don Bradman, Hutton and South Africa’s Graeme Smith.
Youngest England batsmen to score a Test double hundred (age, player, score, opposition, venue, year):
22 years, 60 days Len Hutton 364 v AUS The Oval 1938
22 years, 103 days David Gower 200 no v IND Edgbaston 1979
22 years, 201 days Zak Crawley 267 v PAK Southampton 2020
Highest England partnerships in Test cricket (stand, wicket, players, opposition, venue, year):
411 4th Peter May, Colin Cowdrey v WIS Edgbaston 1958
399 6th Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow v RSA Cape Town 2016
382 2nd Len Hutton, Maurice Leyland v AUS The Oval 1938
370 3rd Bill Edrich, Denis Compton v RSA Lord’s 1947
369 2nd John Edrich, Ken Barrington v NZL Headingley 1969
359 1st Len Hutton, Cyril Washbrook v RSA Johannesburg 1948
359 5th Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler v PAK Southampton 2020
Note: no = not out