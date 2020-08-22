Zak attack: England’s Crawley rewrites record books

Zak Crawley’s 267 in the third Test against Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday saw the England batsman rewrite the record books.

SCOREBOARD: England v Pakistan – 3rd Test, Day 2

It was the seventh-highest maiden century in the 143-year history of Test-match cricket and the tenth highest innings by any England batsman.

Crawley’s partnership of 359 with Jos Buttler, who made 152, was the equal sixth highest for any England wicket in Tests.

The top 10 highest maiden Test hundreds are as follows (score, player, opposition, venue, year):

365 no Garry Sobers WIS v PAK Kingston 1958

311 Bob Simpson AUS v ENG Old Trafford 1964

303 no Karun Nair IND v ENG Chennai 2016

287 Reginald Foster ENG v AUS Sydney 1903

277 Brian Lara WIS v AUS Sydney 1993

274 Zaheer Abbas PAK v ENG Edgbaston 1971

267 Zak Crawley ENG v PAK Southampton 2020

256 Rohan Kanhai WIS v IND Kolkata 1958

255 no Jackie McGlew RSA v NZL Wellington 1953

251 Wally Hammond ENG v AUS Sydney 1928

Highest Test scores by England batsmen (score, player, opposition, venue, year):

364 Len Hutton v AUS The Oval 1938

336 no Wally Hammond v NZL Auckland 1933

333 Graham Gooch v IND Lord’s 1990

325 Andrew Sandham v WIS Kingston 1930

310 no John Edrich v NZL Headingley 1965

294 Alastair Cook v IND Edgbaston 2011

287 Reginald Foster v AUS Sydney 1903

285 no Peter May v WIS Edgbaston 1957

278 Denis Compton v PAK Trent Bridge 1954

267 Zak Crawley v PAK Southampton 2020

Crawley was also the third-youngest England batsman to make a Test double century after Len Hutton and David Gower and the fifth youngest to score a Test-match 250 after Sobers, Australia’s Don Bradman, Hutton and South Africa’s Graeme Smith.

Youngest England batsmen to score a Test double hundred (age, player, score, opposition, venue, year):

22 years, 60 days Len Hutton 364 v AUS The Oval 1938

22 years, 103 days David Gower 200 no v IND Edgbaston 1979

22 years, 201 days Zak Crawley 267 v PAK Southampton 2020

Highest England partnerships in Test cricket (stand, wicket, players, opposition, venue, year):

411 4th Peter May, Colin Cowdrey v WIS Edgbaston 1958

399 6th Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow v RSA Cape Town 2016

382 2nd Len Hutton, Maurice Leyland v AUS The Oval 1938

370 3rd Bill Edrich, Denis Compton v RSA Lord’s 1947

369 2nd John Edrich, Ken Barrington v NZL Headingley 1969

359 1st Len Hutton, Cyril Washbrook v RSA Johannesburg 1948

359 5th Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler v PAK Southampton 2020

Note: no = not out