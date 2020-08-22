XRP Is Not a Security, Argues US Congressman Tom Emmer By Cointelegraph

XRP Is Not a Security, Argues US Congressman Tom Emmer
On Aug. 20, Representative Tom Emmer (R-MN) held the first ever Cryptocurrency Town Hall, bringing together a number of leaders from the Blockchain space.
Conducted in collaboration with the Chamber of Digital Commerce PAC, the event featured major crypto figures like Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, CEO Brad Garlinghouse, eToro’s Guy Hirsch, BitPay’s CEO Stephen Pair, and Paxos’ Chad Cascarilla.
