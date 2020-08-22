Home Technology Workplace chat apps may alter work conversations the way social media alters...

Workplace chat apps may alter work conversations the way social media alters public discourse, leading to issues like internal divisions and group harassment (Alex Kantrowitz/OneZero )

Alex Kantrowitz / OneZero :

Workplace chat apps may alter work conversations the way social media alters public discourse, leading to issues like internal divisions and group harassment  —  Slack and its counterparts ‘create problems, high school-type problems,’ one CEO said,nbsp; —  Sitting among peers at a gathering a few years ago …

