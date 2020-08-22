What Top US Politicians and POTUS Election Candidates Think of Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

What Top US Politicians and POTUS Election Candidates Think of Bitcoin



In the cryptocurrency and blockchain sphere, it’s difficult to do away with politicians and vice versa. With the presidential election in the United States slated for later this year, interested parties are doing all they can to sell their dreams and vision for America.

That said, vying for a political post doesn’t come cheap. In the run-up to the elections scheduled for Nov. 3, there has been an increase in the number of politicians accepting cryptocurrency donations to fund their campaigns, from senators to presidential candidates. This called for an outline of clear guidelines on contributions to candidates.

