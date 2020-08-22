What time does the NASCAR race start today? Schedule, TV channel for Saturday Dover race

While NASCAR fans might not like such a late start time, in the heat of August, drivers surely appreciate a race being run late in the afternoon rather than early. Especially when the track is Dover International Speedway, one of the most physically demanding ovals on the Cup Series schedule. And definitely when the race is part of a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader.

Due to the same coronavirus pandemic-related issues that shut down live sports in March, NASCAR created a modified schedule of races for May, June, July and August that continues today at 4 p.m. ET at the Monster Mile in Dover, Del. Saturday’s race is the first leg of the recently scheduled doubleheader.

Sunday’s second leg of the Dover doubleheader has a start time of 4 p.m. ET, too, which is an hour later than the originally scheduled start time for the Dover Cup Series race on the weekend of Aug. 23. This is the result of NASCAR squeezing six races (including an ARCA race, a Truck Series race and two Xfinity Series races) into the same weekend at the same track.

The TV networks also prefer later start times for NASCAR races, and the TV channel for Saturday’s Cup Series race at Dover is NBCSN. .

Below is all you need to know about the schedule for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Dover and beyond.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Race : Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway

: Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway Date : Saturday, Aug. 22

: Saturday, Aug. 22 Start time: 4 p.m. ET

The green flag for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Dover International Speedway does not have lights, so a weather delay would threaten to postpone either delay either race in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader.

The good news regarding NASCAR’s chances of getting the Dover races in as scheduled is they both are relatively short — 311 laps around the one-mile speedy concrete oval.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

NBCSN, which was the TV channel originally scheduled to show the Dover race, picked up an extra Dover broadcast when the event was turned into a Cup Series Saturday-Sunday doubleheader. Dover is no longer on the NASCAR playoff schedule, so these are the only two Dover races of the season.

Of the 20 NASCAR Cup Series races NBC was scheduled to broadcast in 2020, 12 were slated to be shown on NBCSN with the other eight on NBC’s flagship cable network.

As for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover on NBCSN, the network has a channel finder feature for viewers to find the TV channel options in their areas.

As is the case for all the Cup Series races on NBC and NBCSN this season, Rick Allen will call the race with the assistance of analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

NASCAR live stream for Dover race

Anybody who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Saturday’s NASCAR race at Dover live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but isn’t able to get in front of his or her TV.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options that carry NBC and NBCSN — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR schedule 2020

NASCAR remains committed to running 36 races this season, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world. Despite so many changes to the regular-season schedule, NASCAR is keeping its 10 playoff races in the fall intact and at their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Cup Series regular season, starting with the races at Darlington the Cup Series ran in its return in May.

Date Track TV channel Start time Sun., May 17 Darlington FOX 3:30 p.m. ET Wed., May 20 Darlington FS1 7:30 p.m. ET Sun., May 24 Charlotte FOX 6 p.m. ET Wed., May 27 Charlotte FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol FS1 3:30 p.m. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Homestead-Miami FOX 3:30 p.m. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega FOX 3 p.m. ET Sat., June 27 Pocono FOX 3:30 p.m. ET Sun., June 28 Pocono FS1 4 p.m. ET Sun., July 5 Indianapolis NBC 4 p.m. ET Sun., July 12 Kentucky FS1 2:30 p.m. ET Wed., July 15 Bristol (All-Star Race) FS1 8:30 p.m. ET Sun., July 19 Texas NBCSN 3 p.m. ET Thurs., July 23 Kansas NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET Sun., Aug. 2 New Hampshire NBCSN 3 p.m. ET Sat., Aug. 8 Michigan NBCSN 4 p.m. ET Sun., Aug. 9 Michigan NBCSN 4:30 p.m. ET Sun., Aug. 16 Daytona (road course) NBC 3 p.m. ET Sat., Aug. 22 Dover NBCSN 4 p.m. ET Sun. Aug. 23 Dover NBCSN 4 p.m. ET Sat., Aug. 29 Daytona NBC 7:30 p.m. ET

The Darlington race on May 17 ran instead of the the Chicagoland race that was originally scheduled for June 21. The Darlington race on May 20 ran instead of the postponed Richmond race that was originally scheduled for April 19. The Charlotte race on May 27 ran instead of the Sonoma race that was originally scheduled for June 14.

The Pocono doubleheader remained as previously scheduled for the final weekend of June, with the Cup Series racing on back-to-back days. Those races were presented on Fox (and FS1) rather than on NBC. Fox closed its coverage this season with the All-Star Race at Bristol on July 15.

The previously postponed races at Dover and Michigan were made part of Saturday-Sunday doubleheaders at those respective tracks in August.

Because New York required people to quarantine for 14 days after traveling from one of the states impacted heavily by COVID-19 (including North Carolina), the Watkins Glen race on Aug. 16 was moved to the Daytona road course. According to The Athletic, NASCAR tried to get a quarantine waiver for its Watkins Glen races but was denied by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The Aug. 16 race was the NASCAR Cup Series’ first on the road course at Daytona.

