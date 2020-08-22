Western Bulldogs defeat Melbourne, Garry Lyon slams Christian Petracca effort

Melbourne’s finals hopes have been dealt a major blow after a second-half domination from the Western Bulldogs led to a 28-point Round 13 win.

Simon Goodwin’s men led by seven points at half-time, but conceded six unanswered goals in a match-defining third quarter as the Dogs ran out 12. 8. (80) to 7. 10. (52) winners at Metricon Stadium.

After a bright few weeks, including a thumping 56-point win over Collingwood last week, Melbourne crashed down to earth in the second half.

One stretch of play in the final term particularly caught the eye of former club captain Garry Lyon, after All-Australian contender Christian Petracca put in a lackadaisical effort.

Christian Petracca caught the attention of Demons great Garry Lyon for all the wrong reasons (Getty)

“Old habits come back when the pressure comes on,” Lyon said on commentary for Fox Footy.

“This Hollywood under pressure handball from Christian Petracca is exactly the sort of stuff that gets Melbourne into trouble every single time.

“The message going back to the middle for Petracca is take the game on with your legs, fancy stuff that has crept in since half time, the Western Bulldogs will prey on it.”

“They’ve got huge learnings the pressure came on at the start of the third quarter and they’ve regressed.

Mitch Wallis and Bailey Smith were both excellent for the Dogs with four goals and 26 touches, respectively (Getty)

“They went back into all the issues that they have had for a long period of time, they couldn’t move the footy, they couldn’t defend the footy in their forward half which they have done a lot better in recent times.

“When the real heat came they crumbled.”

Despite the criticism from Lyon, Petracca was one of the Demons’ best, finishing with an equal game-high 26 disposals.

The result leaves Melbourne in ninth position on the ladder, while the Bulldogs jumped into the top eight, placed seventh with 28 points and a percentage of 101.4.