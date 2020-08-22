Warriors prez apologizes to Masai Ujiri for altercation with security guard

Body camera footage from Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland was released this week as part of a countersuit filed by Ujiri’s attorneys. Strickland is shown in the video pushing Ujiri and yelling at him with colorful language as the Raptors president tried to enter the court.

The video appears to show Ujiri trying to take out his court pass for entry, but Strickland doesn’t even give him time to do so before shoving him.