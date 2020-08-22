Warriors prez apologizes to Masai Ujiri for altercation with security guard

Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts issued a public apology to Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri on Friday.
Welts apologized for Ujiri’s altercation with a deputy sheriff that happened when Ujiri was trying to walk onto the court in Oakland after the Raptors won the NBA title in 2019.
Body camera footage from Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland was released this week as part of a countersuit filed by Ujiri’s attorneys. Strickland is shown in the video pushing Ujiri and yelling at him with colorful language as the Raptors president tried to enter the court.
The video appears to show Ujiri trying to take out his court pass for entry, but Strickland doesn’t even give him time to do so before shoving him.
Strickland also has sued Ujiri, alleging assault of a law enforcement official.
