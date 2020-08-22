‘Warren Buffett’ Index Predicts Stocks Crash — How Will Bitcoin React? By Cointelegraph

‘Warren Buffett’ Index Predicts Stocks Crash — How Will Bitcoin React?
The “Buffett Indicator” is hinting that the United States’ stock market is currently at dot-com bubble levels, Yahoo Finance reported on Aug. 20. The indicator divides the Wilshire 5000 Index by the GDP of the U.S.
Meanwhile, on Aug. 14, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) invested in Barrick Gold (NYSE:), the second-biggest precious metal miner in the world. Some analysts said it could benefit (BTC) in the long term as it coincides with this stock market bubble alarm.
