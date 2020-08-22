Victoria records 208 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Victoria has recorded 208 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the past hours.

The figures – whilst a slight uptick from yesterday’s 182 cases – are a promising sign that the state is passed its peak of new infections, which peaked on August 4 with 725 cases.

“We’re not going to see, you know, 300s and 400s again in Victoria – not under my watch at least,” Professor Brett Sutton told today’s press conference.

“We’re on a trajectory, a seven-day moving average, that sees it continue to decrease.”

Eleven of the new deaths are in aged care.

The deaths include a woman and a man in their 60s, three men in their 70s, four women and six men in their 80s and two men in their 90s.

Victoria’s death toll is now 415.

Number of people in hospital falls

There are now 585 Victorians hospitalised with COVID-19 – down from 675 last week.

Of these, 32 are in intensive care and 21 of these are on a ventilator.

The number of active cases among health care workers has also fallen to 536.

“Every health care worker who gets this virus is obviously a concern to us,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“Our health workforce more broadly are absolute heroes and it’s right they get some small recognition.

“You probably never give them enough recognition just to celebrate and to honour the work that they do.

“So to each and every one of that team, each and every member of that team – and it is a big and diverse team – we’re very grateful to you and each of us as Victorians in following the rules and continuing to play our part as the true front-line in the fight against this virus.”

Nearly 200 more fines issued

Police issued a total of 199 fines to people breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including 20 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons and 73 for curfew breaches.

Among the people fined were:

A man from Altona Meadows pulled over in Brimbank, who said he was visiting a friend. He told police he was aware of restrictions but “got bored at home”.

Five men found inside a vehicle in Airport West who said they were “just out chilling”.

Police were called to address on the Mornington Peninsula to reports of loud music and discovered two women and three men males drinking together. When asked for reason for breaching the directions, they stated “we are idiots”.

A man observed leaving a petrol station in Glen Eira after curfew, who told police he had just been buying chocolate for a friend with diabetes who had low blood sugar. When asked to produce the chocolate, he admitted to lying and produced cigarettes he had just purchased.

Victoria’s active cases fall to just over 4000

Victoria’s active cases of coronavirus has fallen again today to 4012.

That is a drop of 281 cases since yesterday, but Professor Sutton said the true number was likely to be lower again.

“There is a definition for hospitalised patients that requires them to be tested and negatived, to be cleared as an active case, but that definition is going through a national revision because really not everyone needs to be tested even as a hospitalised patient,” he said.

“They will be over their illness in the same way that we count recovered community cases without needing to test them to be cleared.

“So I think the true active case figure might be more in the 3,500 range.”

Reality show production suspended

Seven new coronavirus cases have now been linked to the cluster, with more than 200 people connected to the Melbourne’s set sent into isolation.

This includes the entire production team, including host Osher Gunsberg, judges Jackie O, Dave Hughes, Urzila Carlson, Danii Minogue and the celebrity masked singers.

Gunsberg is also the host of Ten’s hit reality TV Show The Bachelor, putting any remaining filming of the show in jeopardy.

Production of the dating show was previously suspended in March due to COVID-19 fears.

