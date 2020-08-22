Verizon’s Moto G7 Play and G7 Power finally get their taste of Android 10

Moto G7 Power and G7 Play users on Verizon will be pleased to know that the carrier has finally begun rolling out Android 10 to their phones — and probably more than a little frustrated that this comes just a few weeks before Android 11 is scheduled to release (via Android Police).

Latin American users of the Moto G7 Power and G7 Play, meanwhile, have had the update available since May and June, respectively. It’s also been nearly eight months since Android 10 was made available on the Moto G7 Plus, which is a shame for both Verizon and Motorola.

It’s being pegged as System Update 8 (software version QCO30.85-18) for the Moto G7 Power and as System Update 6 (software version QPY30.85-18) for the Moto G7 Play. Onboard are the usual Android 10 features users have come to love over the last year, such as better navigation gestures, a system-wide dark mode, smart replies, improved privacy and security, better volume controls, and more.