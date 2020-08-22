VeChain Launches Blockchain-enabled Sustainability Solution By Cointelegraph

VeChain Launches Blockchain-enabled Sustainability Solution
VeChain launched its blockchain-enabled sustainability solution aimed towards companies looking to digitize their sustainable practices.
Part of its blockchain-as-a-service platform ToolChain, VeChain promises the solution can streamline sustainable practices during the supply chain and manufacturing process and also showcase these practices to third parties like regulators.
