US Bank Regulator Sees Potential in Fintech Solutions to Legacy Banking Issues By Cointelegraph

US Bank Regulator Sees Potential in Fintech Solutions to Legacy Banking Issues
The United States Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks, recently expressed his willingness to embrace fintech solutions in an interview with CNN.
Brooks, who was formerly Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase, explained that his job now was to “identify impediments that make it harder for people to get what they want and need.”
