U.N. nuclear chief Grossi to visit Iran ‘this week’, Iranian envoy says By

© . IAEA Director General Grossi addresses the media after a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna
VIENNA () – The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s chief Rafael Grossi will make his first trip to Iran in that role “this week”, Iran’s ambassador to the agency said on Saturday as the two sides are in a standoff over access to two Iranian sites.
“We hope this visit will lead to reinforced mutual cooperation,” Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said, according to a statement posted by his mission on Twitter.
